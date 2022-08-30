Mitrovic continues hot streak as Fulham beats Brighton 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic is enjoying his season in the Premier League this time. The World Cup-bound Serbia striker scored his fifth goal of the campaign to set Fulham on its way to a 2-1 win over Brighton, whose unbeaten start came to end. Two seasons ago Mitrovic only started a third of the games for Fulham as the team got relegated. Now Mitrovic is the player Fulham is built to supply and he scored the opener in the 48th minute. An unfortunate own-goal by Lewis Dunk made it 2-0 before Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty reduced the deficit for Brighton, which would have gone into first place with a win.

