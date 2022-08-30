Recent success secures Notre Dame’s treasured independence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick tells The Associated Press that the Fighting Irish’s position as a major college football independent is stronger now than when he stepped into the job in 2008. Despite massive change throughout college sports, Notre Dame’s success on the field has made it even more unlikely that Notre Dame football will join a conference. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish begin their season Saturday night at No. 2 Ohio State. Notre Dame is coming off its fifth straight double-digit victory season.

