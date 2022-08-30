Seahawks CB Sidney Jones IV still has concussion symptoms

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV still has not been cleared to play after a concussion he suffered earlier this month, bringing into question his availability for the season opener on Sept. 12 against Denver. Jones suffered the concussion during Seattle’s first full week of practice in August. He returned briefly and has been able to run. But coach Pete Carroll says Jones hasn’t been cleared by the medical staff. He says Jones has a history of concussions. Jones had been expected to start for the Seahawks opposite Artie Burns.

