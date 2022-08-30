Vikings cut QBs Mannion, Mond as 2021 draft class is slashed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline. They kept only one backup for Kirk Cousins. Mannion and Mond became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft choice. Mond was drafted 66th overall out of Texas A&M as one of four third-round picks made by the Vikings last year. The Vikings also waived two other 2021 third-rounders in linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis.

