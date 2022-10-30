Belichick passes Halas, Patriots beat Jets 22-17

Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and the New England Patriots continued their mastery of the New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17. Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson. Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team, and Belichick’s bunch ended the Jets’ four-game winning streak. Belichick got win No. 325 and now trails only Don Shula, who had 347. The victory was also Belichick’s 100th in the regular season against AFC East opponents as coach of the Patriots.

