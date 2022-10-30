Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Ross Chastain reached the title race with a move out of a video game. The pair will face Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, and Chase Elliott for the championship at Phoenix Raceway. Chastain earned his berth by pinning his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile speedway and using the wall to move from 10th place to fifth.

