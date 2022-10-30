Moore, Piñeiro blame themselves for Carolina’s OT loss

ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore and Eddy Piñeiro blamed themselves for making mistakes that cost Carolina two late chances to beat the Atlanta Falcons as the Panthers lost 37-34 in overtime. Moore’s decision to take off his helmet immediately after catching a spectacular 62-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in regulation resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That forced the Panthers to try the extra point from 48 yards. Sure enough, Eddy Piñeiro missed the kick, barely left of the goal post, and Carolina’s chance at a thrilling victory was dashed. Piñeiro then missed a 32-yard try in overtime that would have won it.

