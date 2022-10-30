STAT WATCH: Wake turnovers in 3rd most in quarter since 2010

It’s been more than a decade since a Football Bowl Subdivision team turned over the ball as many times in a 15-minute span as Wake Forest did against Louisville. The Demon Deacons’ six turnovers in the third quarter of its 48-21 loss were most in a quarter since Oklahoma State committed six in the fourth in a Cotton Bowl loss to Mississippi on Jan. 3, 2010. Sam Hartman was responsible for all six of Wake Forest’s third-quarter turnovers. He fumbled three times and threw three interceptions. Two of the picks were returned for touchdowns.

