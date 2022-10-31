American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards. Wright is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.