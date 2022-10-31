France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
TURIN, Italy (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September. But the 29-year-old Pogba was injured again and tests in Turin and Pittsburgh have confirmed he will not be fit in time for the World Cup. Juventus says: “We won’t see him until 2023 and his entourage have confirmed that also he will be out of the World Cup.”