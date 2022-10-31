France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury

TURIN, Italy (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September. But the 29-year-old Pogba was injured again and tests in Turin and Pittsburgh have confirmed he will not be fit in time for the World Cup. Juventus says: “We won’t see him until 2023 and his entourage have confirmed that also he will be out of the World Cup.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.