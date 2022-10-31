Justin Turner wins Clemente Award for philanthropy
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Turner has won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was to be presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series, two years after he was criticized by the commissioner’s office for violating coronavirus protocols by celebrating with teammates following the title-winning Game 6. The 37-year-old Turner was nominated for the award for the fifth time this year. The Justin Turner Foundation, funded by Turner and wife Kourney in 2016, supports homeless veterans, children and families battling diseases and illnesses, and also helps youth baseball organizations.