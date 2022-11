No. 6 Alabama versus No. 15 LSU has a lot to live up to

LSU coach Brian Kelly began his weekly news conference wishing Alabama’s Nick Saban a happy birthday, hoping “maybe that’ll soften things up a little bit.” Not likely. LSU-Alabama has been serious business since Saban’s arrival in Tuscaloosa. It often pits two highly ranked, leading Southeastern Conference Western Division contenders, despite some slipups for the Tigers along the way. That’s true again of Saturday’s matchup in Tiger Stadium between the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 15 LSU. They’re tied with Mississippi atop the SEC West standings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.