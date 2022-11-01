5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

Longtime San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay has died at age 91. The 49ers did not give a cause of death. McVay helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty that won five Super Bowls from 1981-94. He is also the grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay. John McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities and was he played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.