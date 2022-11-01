Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — Barcelona has closed its disappointing Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen. Barcelona had already been eliminated in advance, while Plzen had already finished last in Group C. Ferran Torres scored twice and Marcos Alonso and teenager Pablo Torre scored a goal each for the Catalan club. The hosts got on the board with a pair of goals by Tomás Chorý. Barcelona’s only other group-stage victory had been 5-1 against Plzen in their opener. It then lost 2-0 at Bayern Munich and 1-0 at Inter Milan. Bayern and Inter both advanced to the next round.

