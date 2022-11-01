Bo Nix’s profile this season rises with No. 8 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is starting to get some Heisman buzz with 31 touchdowns so far this season — 20 via pass and 11 more on the ground. He had six touchdowns this past weekend in No. 8 Oregon’s 42-24 victory at California, the latest in a run of seven straight victories for the Ducks. Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 59 yards and three more. On Monday, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week.

