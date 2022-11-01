Brugge draws 0-0 at Leverkusen in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Club Brugge missed out on winning its Champions League group with a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge had already secured a place in the last 16 as the first Belgian club to reach the knockout stages since Gent in 2015-16. The draw with Leverkusen meant that Brugge missed out on becoming the first team from Belgium to win a Champions League group since Anderlecht 22 years ago. Leverkusen placed third and heads to the Europa League ahead of Atlético. Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan came close to scoring for Brugge when he hit a shot against the crossbar.

