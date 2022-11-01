Cavs guard Garland practices for first time since eye injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland point guard Darius Garland has gone through his first full-contact practice since suffering a serious left eye injury. The All-Star could return Wednesday night when the Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics. Garland has been sidelined for five games since he was accidentally poked in the eye by Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. in the season opener on Oct. 19. Garland sustained a cut to his eyelid, and has been dealing with excessive swelling. The Cavs have gone 5-0 without Garland. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland’s status for the Celtics game will be dependent on the swelling and how he feels.

