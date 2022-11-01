FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top doctor has highlighted brain injuries in soccer as his top priority ahead of a World Cup where teams can now use an extra substitute if a player has a suspected concussion. FIFA medical director Andrew Massey says the subject is “top of my list” and what happens at the World Cup in Qatar will filter down to grass roots games. The tournament in Qatar will be the first World Cup where teams can make one permanent substitution in a game for a suspected concussion as well as five in the regulation 90 minutes.

