Kreider’s overtime goal lifts Rangers over Flyers 1-0
By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced before Kreider deposited a backhand behind him after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad. Hart made five saves in overtime before Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season.