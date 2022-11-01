Lindholm’s OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Pavel Zacha started the Bruins’ comeback at 11:59 of the third when he deflected a shot behind Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry. Taylor Hall tied the game with 1:17 to play when he scored from the top of the crease. Charlie Coyle scored his fourth, Brad Marchand added a power-play goal and Jakub Lauko scored his first NHL goal for the Bruins, who won their sixth straight game.

