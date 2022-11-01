Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with a potential concussion. Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third period.

