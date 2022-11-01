New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Nadal has been absent for much of the year but he still has a shot at finishing it as the world No. 1. He trails only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. But Nadal has made clear what his priorities are when he was peppered with questions at the Paris Masters about fighting for the No. 1 spot. There will be no fight. Nadal has achieved the coveted year-end No. 1 ranking five times and he’s done going for it. Paris marks his first tournament since his wife Maria gave birth to their first child in early October. Nadal admits he’s approaching things differently now that he’s a father.

