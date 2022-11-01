Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto has defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 to win its Champions League group and keep Atlético from making it to the Europa League playoffs. Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio scored first-half goals for Porto as it took over first place in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the other match. Atlético had already been eliminated and needed a win to secure third place and a spot in the Europa League playoffs. Leverkusen earned that berth because of a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlético.

