17-year-old arrested in August shooting of Commanders RB

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., police say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob, while armed. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 in northeast Washington near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street. The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field during the season’s fifth week on Oct. 9, and has since claimed the team’s starting running back role.

