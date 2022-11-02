Bowling Green holds off Western Michigan despite 3 turnovers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Harold Fannin Jr. had a rushing touchdown, Mason Lawler made two field goals and Bowling Green held off Western Michigan 13-9 despite turning it over three times. Ta’ron Keith returned the second-half kickoff 83 yards and Fannin scored three plays later from 8 for a 13-0 lead. The Broncos pulled within four points on a field goal with 5:28 remaining in the fourth quarter and forced a three-and-out to get it back with four minutes left. Western Michigan used eight plays to get to the Bowling Green 19 but lost three yards on fourth down. Matt McDonald was 23-of-31 passing for 161 yards for Bowling Green.

