Consistency shows strides No. 10 UCLA has made on offense

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The No. 10 UCLA Bruins have scored 30 or more points in 11 straight games, which reflects the culmination of incremental improvement under coach Chip Kelly. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is in his fifth season as the starter, and running back Zach Charbonnet have been the catalysts of the recent scoring surge. Thompson-Robinson has cut down on interceptions in this stretch, while Charbonnet has eight 100-yard rushing performances.

