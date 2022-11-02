Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after topping Golden State on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry scored 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 20 for Miami. Kevin Huerter and Domantas Sabonis each scored 22 for Sacramento, which got 19 from Malik Monk and 12 from Harrison Barnes. Sabonis added 12 rebounds and eight assists.