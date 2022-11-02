South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. Son was helped off the field during Tottenham’s Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face. Tottenham says Wednesday that Son will undergo surgery “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.” The Premier League club didn’t say how long it expects Son to be sidelined. The World Cup starts Nov. 20 and South Korea is one of the last teams to play its first group game, against Uruguay on Nov. 24.

