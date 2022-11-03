A giant Maradona emerges in Argentina, days before World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — This year’s World Cup will be the first without Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died in 2020. Maradona’s most famous feats and failures are being replicated in street art. The world’s largest Maradona mural was inaugurated this week on the side of a 14-story building in Buenos Aires. Street artist Martín Ron says “this photo summarizes everything Diego was.” Ron adds Maradona was “the guts, the motor, the heart” of the national team. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina but the team then lost in the final four years later.

