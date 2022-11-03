Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Vasilevskiy made 52 saves in regulation and overtime. He made several strong stops during an OT power play for Carolina, including shots by Aho and Brent Burns. Brady Skjei tied it at 3 when he scored a short-handed goal for the Hurricanes at 13:34 of the third. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots. Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. Nicholas Paul and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.