Alcaraz, Djokovic advance, Musetti upsets Ruud in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the last eight by winning his 15th consecutive match. Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will next play Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals after the Danish teenager beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. It’s the first time that teenagers — both are 19 years old — will square off in a Paris Masters quarterfinal. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also advanced.

