Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announces retirement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the Spanish club, has announced his retirement at age 35. Pique says in a video posted on his Twitter account that “this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.” He also helped Barcelona win eight Spanish league titles and seven Copa del Rey crowns among other titles in over 600 games played for this club. As a former Spain player, he helped his country win the 2010 World Cup. Pique lost his starting job this season after Barcelona brought in new players at his position of center back. Barcelona hosts Almería on Saturday.

