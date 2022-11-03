Beating Rutgers hasn’t come easy for No. 4 Michigan lately

Undefeated Michigan will looking for its nine straight win and to keep its hopes alive for its first national title since 1997 when it travels to New Jersey to face Rutgers on Saturday night. The Scarlet Knights are 4-and-4 this season and 1-and-4 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 5-0 in the league in their quest for a second straight Big Ten title. The last two games between the schools have been close. Michigan posted a 20-13 win in Ann Arbor last season and needed overtime to beat the Scarlet Knights 48-42 in 2020.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.