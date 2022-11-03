Germany’s Timo Werner out of World Cup with ankle injury

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner will miss the World Cup after tearing an ankle ligament. Werner went off in the first half of Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after signaling to the bench and showing visible discomfort. The club says he has torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will be out for the rest of 2022. Germany coach Hansi Flick is due to name his team next Thursday. He described the news of Werner’s tournament-robbing injury as “very bitter” and “a tough loss.” Werner has 24 goals in 55 games for Germany and was the team’s joint top scorer in qualifying for Qatar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.