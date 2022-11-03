Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their worst game in years. The Jacksonville Jaguars just went 0-for-October. One of them should feel much better about themselves Sunday when the Raiders try to win their first road game of the season and the Jaguars look to end a five-game skid. The game features two of the league’s top running backs: Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Travis Etienne of the Jaguars. The key matchup, though, will be Raiders star receiver Davante Adams versus Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Adams had just one catch for 3 yards last week.

