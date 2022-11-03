UEFA revamps women’s national team soccer to end mismatches

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA wants to end the slew of mismatched, double-digit wins that marred qualifying for the last Women’s European Championship. A more balanced system with three tiers of national teams will start before Euro 2025 and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. In Euro 2022 qualifying a 14-0 win for Denmark over Georgia edged Spain’s 13-0 rout of Azerbaijan as the biggest margin. UEFA’s overhaul aims to end lopsided matches of little sporting or commercial appeal. A three-tier Nations League with 16 teams in the top level starts next year. Those rankings will set the three tiers for Euro 2025 qualifying.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.