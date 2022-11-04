FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer’s top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura to the nationall soccer federations. It comes ahead of intense media focus on coaches and players when most World Cup squads are announced next week. FIFA’s leaders ask them to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

