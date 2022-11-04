Girona beats Bilbao 2-1 to escape relegation zone in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has escaped the Spanish league’s relegation zone after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home. The Catalan club ended a seven-game winless run and jumped all the way from 17th to 12th place. Iván Martín scored what proved to be the winner in the 75th minute when he raced down a long ball and fired it between the legs of Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón. Martín was playing his first match in four months after recovering from a broken fibula in his right leg. The victory came after Girona held leader Real Madrid to 1-1 in the capital in the last round. Bilbao remained in sixth place.

