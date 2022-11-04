Jenkins brings years of experience to young Purdue squad

David Jenkins Jr. wanted to close out his college basketball career at a school where he would be pushed. He chose Purdue. Turns out the young Boilermakers may benefit most from the sixth-year senior’s long journey to West Lafayette. He’s a scorer and has seen and done just about everything at three schools over five years. He’s played in the NCAA Tournament and the NIT. He’s played on a team with a losing record. And he knows how to be vocal.

