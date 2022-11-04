Jets WR Corey Davis out for second straight game vs Bills

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. His absence leaves quarterback Zach Wilson without one of his most reliable playmakers against the Buffalo Bills. Davis was hurt two weeks ago early in New York’s 16-9 win at Denver and he sat out last Sunday in the 22-17 loss at home to New England. The nature of Davis’ injury wasn’t clear, but coach Robert Saleh indicated Friday the wide receiver will return for the Jets’ next game on Nov. 20 at New England. Davis is tied for fourth on the Jets with 19 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

