Martinez back to normal as he approaches 700th career game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is two games shy of playing in the 700th game of his career. It’ll be quite an accomplishment considering he thought his 671st game was the last one he’d play. Nov. 11 will mark one year since Martinez’s face was slashed by Minnesota forward Brandon Duhaime’s skate, an injury that kept him out of the Knights’ lineup for more than four months. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is still reluctant to discuss the injury in detail, partly because it’s difficult to talk about without reliving the trauma.

