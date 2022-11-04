Panthers WR Moore doesn’t regret costly TD celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore says he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker against the Atlanta Falcons. Moore’s unlikely TD catch tied the game at 34-34 with 12 seconds left, but he and tight end Stephen Sullivan both removed their helmets while celebrating the score and the Panthers were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That pushed the Panthers back 15 yards on the extra point attempt which Eddy Pineiro missed. That sent the game into overtime, where the Panthers eventually lost 37-34.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.