Union hoping to do their part for Philadelphia on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia sports fans came up empty the last time two teams from the City of Brotherly Love competed for a title at the same time. Andre Blake and the Philadelphia Union are hoping history doesn’t repeat itself. The Union will be participating in their first MLS Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Football Club. Later that day, the Phillies will try to stay alive in the World Series and force a deciding game when they face the Houston Astros in Game 6. It will be first time since 1980 that two Philly teams are making concurrent title runs.

