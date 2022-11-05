Canada fretting on Davies injury 2 weeks before World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich. Davies clutched the back of his right thigh before going off in obvious discomfort in the 63rd minute of the 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann says it’s “at least a fiber tear” and a more thorough examination will take place Sunday. Davies has 12 goals in 35 games for Canada. Canada is in Group F in Qatar, where it faces Belgium on Nov. 23, then Croatia on Nov. 27 and Morocco on Dec. 1.

