Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21. Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14. Tony Bartalo’s 11-yard touchdown run gave the Buccaneers a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Moore finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.