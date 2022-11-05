Guerendo, Allen lead Wisconsin to 23-10 win over Maryland

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Isaac Guerendo ran for an 89-yard touchdown and combined with Braelon Allen for 233 yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10. Wisconsin improved to 3-1 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard took over after the firing of Paul Chryst last month. Allen rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries and gave the Badgers the lead for good with a 9-yard touchdown that opened the scoring late in the first period. Guerendo ran 12 times for a career-high 114 yards.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.