Packers activate LB Krys Barnes from injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve. That clears the way for Barnes to play Sunday for the first time since the season’s opening week. Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes’ return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers’ Friday injury report ruled Campbell out for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to a knee injury.

