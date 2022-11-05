Reed throws 6 TDs, Western Kentucky routs Charlotte 59-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Austin Reed threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half and quickly added a sixth after halftime to lead Western Kentucky to a 59-7 win over Charlotte. The second snap of the game produced a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Hall. The fourth score was the 14th-career touchdown reception for Joshua Simon, the most by a tight end in program history. Reed was 23 of 38 for a season-best 409 yards. Malachi Corley, who had a 64-yard scoring reception, had six catches for a career-high 162 yards. Chris Reynolds threw a touchdown pass for the 49ers.

