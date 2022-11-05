Washington knocks off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 on late FG

SEATTLE (AP) — Peyton Henry capped a 92-yard scoring driving by kicking a 22-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and Washington held off No. 24 Oregon State 24-21 to keep its hopes alive in the Pac-12 championship game race. Washington took over at its own 3 with 4:33 left. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. marched the Huskies downfield against Oregon State’s stingy defense. Penix was 9 of 13 for 66 yards on the drive. Washington won its third straight and kept alive its slim hopes of finding a spot in Las Vegas in the conference title game. Oregon State was playing its first game ranked in The AP Top 25 since the 2013 season opener.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.