Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler says New York also hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati’s assistant pitching coach. Vogelbach, a burly 29-year-old, was acquired from Pittsburgh in late July and quickly became a fan favorite. He hit .255 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 55 games with New York, finishing with at .238, 18 homers and 59 RBIs. Vogelbach is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.